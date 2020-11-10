Bihar Assembly Election 2020: 5 important poll promises made by JD(U), RJD

In the 2015 assembly elections, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) had released ‘Saat Nischay’ (Seven Resolves), in which the party had promised supply of piped drinking water, construction of toilets, and electricity connection to every household across the state (HT Photo)

As Bihar continues to wait for the final results of the assembly elections, the much-awaited winner will have to face some tough days ahead, as the country remains badly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The state continues to struggle with health infrastructure, education and employment, which became a major poll plank of the opposition party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), as it took on chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal(United).

Here are some of the important poll promises made by the RJD and JD(U) ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020:

1. Employment: The RJD was the first party to release its election manifesto, promising 1 million government jobs amid growing dissatisfaction among Bihar’s youth over unemployment. Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, the former deputy chief minister of Bihar, reiterated in election rallies that he will clear a million government jobs in his first cabinet meeting. While the JD(U) stayed away from promising government jobs in huge numbers, Tejashwi’s poll plank prompted BJP to pledge the creation of 19 lakh job opportunities.

2. Education and skill development: In the 2015 assembly elections, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) had released ‘Saat Nischay’ (Seven Resolves), in which the party had promised supply of piped drinking water, construction of toilets, and electricity connection to every household across the state. This year, JD(U) released the sequel of its ‘Saat Nischay’ under which the party promised to enhance the skill-set of youth by setting up ITIs in every district and polytechnic institutes in all sub-divisions. The RJD tried to lure young voters by promising to waive off examination fee while submitting application forms. It also promised the UPA government will pay for travel to reach examination centres.

3. Women empowerment: Women voters have been overwhelmingly voting for the JD(U) after the state government took some important decisions in their favour. In 2016, the Bihar government extended 35 per cent reservation for women in government jobs in the state at all levels. Nitish Kumar-led government had also provided 50 per cent reservation to women in Panchayati Raj institutions. The state government’s decision to fulfil its poll promise of banning liquor also became hugely popular among women voters. Under the second part of ‘Saat Nischay’, the JD(U) has now promised financial assistance of Rs 500,000 as grant and interest-free loan to women to encourage entrepreneurship. To impress women voters, the RJD has pledged to double the remuneration provided to Jivika Didis (women volunteers).

4. Agriculture: The agriculture sector has remained the backbone of Bihar’s economy as the state lacks major industries. However, the sector has remained under strain due to floods, untimely rains, drought, and other unfavourable weather in the recent past. In an attempt to pacify the voters who are highly dependent on agriculture, the JD(U) has promised to provide irrigation to every agriculture field. Meanwhile, the RJD pledged to introduce legislation to make the three farm bills, recently passed by Parliament and signed into law, inapplicable in Bihar. It also promised a higher Minimum Selling Price (MSP) and loan waiver rates for farmers.

5. Health: The healthcare sector gained more relevance ahead of the elections as the coronavirus pandemic made inroads in the state. In its election manifesto, the RJD promised better health care facilities and extending health services to all people and animals. While the JD(U) also promised additional health facilities for people, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) grabbed headlines by promising free Covid-19 vaccine to all if and when it becomes available.