Bihar Assembly Election 2020: All you need to know about Dehri constituency

Dehri, the suburban assembly seat located in Rohtas district, is one of the 71 seats that are going to polls in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections on Wednesday. In the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded the sitting MLA Satyanarayan Singh once again. He belongs to the Yadav community that forms a good vote share in Karakat. From the Grand Alliance, the seat went to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) which has fielded Phate Bahadur Singh as its candidate.

In the 2015 Bihar assembly elections when 15 candidates were in the fray, Dehri was among the 81 seats that were won by the RJD. RJD’s Mohammad Iliyas Hussain won the election with a margin of 3,898 votes. Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) candidate Jitendra Kumar alias Rinku Soni came in second securing 45,504 votes. Rashtra Sewa Dal (RSWD) candidate Pradeep Kumar Joshi secured a mere 29,541 votes. The RJD bagged 33.92 per cent of the votes and the RLSP received 31.24 per cent while the RSWD ended up with 20.28 per cent.

In 2019, by-polls were conducted on the assembly seat necessitated after the RJD legislator Mohammad Iliyas Hussain lost the membership of the assembly after being convicted in the bitumen scam that had surfaced in 1997. The BJP’s candidate Satyanarayan Singh defeated RJD’s Mohammad Firoj Hussain, son of Iliyas Hussain, by a huge margin of 33,971 votes. Singh secured 71,845 votes while Hussain got 37,874 votes. Pradeep Kumar Joshi of Rashtra Sewa Dal (RSWD) secured 14,594. In the 2019 by-polls, the voter turnout for the seat was 53 per cent.

In a blow to the RJD, Mohammad Firoj Hussain son recently joined the JD(U). Mohammad Firoj Hussain, who was the state general secretary of the RJD, also gave up his primary membership of the party in September.

As per the voter list of 2015, the assembly seat that comes under the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency had 2,72,992 registered voters. Of them, 1,47,743 were male voters and 1,25,249 were female voters. The counting of votes will be done on November 10.