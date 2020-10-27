Bihar Assembly election 2020: All you need to know about Nokha constituency

Out of the total votes registered (141,049), 53.88% were of men and 46.11% were of women. (Santosh Kumar/HT Fille Photo)

Nokha, part of the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency, is also one of the 243 assembly constituencies of Bihar that go to polls on October 28. It falls in the Rohtas district.

As per the voter list of 2019, there are 288,868 electorates and 289 polling stations in this constituency. In the 2015 assembly elections, Nokha’s voter turnout was over 52.51%. Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Anita Devi, the current MLA of Nokha Legislative Assembly, won with 72,780 votes.

Devi was followed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Rameshwar with 49,782 votes. BSP candidate Rajendra S and CPI (ML)’s Jawahar La followed with 4,101 and 2,783 votes.

The three-phase Bihar election for 243 seats will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and results will be declared on November 10. The opposition’s grand alliance comprising of Congress, RJD, CPI, CPM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) will take on the ruling JD(U), BJP, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAMS and Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP). RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav is the opposition’s chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP, JD(U) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) are currently coalition partners but Chirag Paswan’s party has decided to go solo in the upcoming polls.

According to the CSDS-Lokniti pre-poll survey for the elections, a vote share distribution of 38% for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of the BJP, the JD (U), and 32% for the Mahagathbandhan of the RJD, Congress and the three Left parties has been slated.