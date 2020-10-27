Bihar Assembly Election 2020: All you need to know about Sasaram Vidhan Sabha

National Democratic Alliance supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election campaign rally ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, in Sasaram on October 23, 2020. (PTI)

Sasaram Vidhan Sabha, one of the assembly constituencies going to the polls in the first phase on October 28, is located in Rohtas district of Bihar and comes under the Sasaram (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. Incumbent MLA Ashok Kumar who won the seat in 2015 on an RJD ticket is contesting from the seat on a JD(U) ticket this time against RJD’s Vijay Gupta and LJP’s Rameshwar Chaurasiya.

Click here for full coverage of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 4,67,532 population, 66.7% is rural and 33.3% is urban. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 17.55 and 1.37, respectively. As per the voter list of 2019, there are 3,42,822 electorates and 347 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 49.5% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections while it was 53.27% in the 2015 assembly elections.

Chhedi Paswan (BJP) is the present Lok Sabha MP of Sasaram (SC).

What happened in 2015

In 2015, RJD’s Asok Kumar defeated BJP’s Jawahar Prasad by a margin of 11.3 per cent. This time, the seat, which has been a BJP stronghold for long, has gone to JD(U) which has reportedly upset BJP leaders who were eyeing tickets from this seat. The BJP-JD(U)dissent might benefit the opposition but incumbent MLA too has an advantage point.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first rally ahead of this election at Sasaram.