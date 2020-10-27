Bihar Assembly Election 2020: All you need to know about Suryagarha Vidhan Sabha constituency

Security personnel stand in a queue to receive their weapons for election duty ahead of the first phase of Bihar assembly polls. (PTI)

Suryagarha Vidhan Sabha constituency, located in Lakhisarai district of Bihar, falls under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency. The seat oscillated between the RJD and the BJP in the last 20 years. Current MLA, RJD’s Prahlad Yadav had won two consecutive terms in 2000 and 2005; the first time as an independent candidate. In 2005, the seat went to BJP’s Prem Ranjan Patel who got two consecutive terms and the seat again went to Prahlad Yadav in 2015.

This time instead of BJP, JD(U) is contesting in this seat. LJP has fielded Ravi Shankar Prasad Singh from this seat.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, Suryagarha with 4,78679 population does not have urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 14.76 and 1.63, respectively. As per the voter list of 2019, there are 3,32,801 electorates and 332 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 55.14% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections where as it was 51.96% in the 2015 assembly elections. Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh JD(U) is the present Lok Sabha MP of Munger.

What happened in 2015

In 2015, RJD’s Prahlad Yadav defeated BJP’s Prem Ranjan Patel by a margin of 30,030 votes. There were 3,16,352 electorated in 2015. Out of this, 54.08% were male voters and 45.92 were female voters.

In 2020, the number of electorates has gone up to 3.37,340. Out of this, 1, 81, 686 are male voters, 1, 55, 651 are female voters and three transgender voters.