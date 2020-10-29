Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: All you need to know about Teghra constituency

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: All you need to know about Teghra constituency

Part of the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency, Teghra has 2,84,298 registered voters out of which 1,50,882 are male voters, 1,33,401 female voters and 15 third gender voters.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 15:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Teghra constituency goes to vote on November 3. (AP photo)

Teghra assembly constituency will go to vote in the second phase of Bihar assembly election on November 3. The first phase of the three-phased election was conducted on October 28 and the last phase is scheduled for November 7. Votes will be counted and results will be announced on November 10.

Click here for full coverage of Bihar Assembly Election 2020

Part of the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency, Teghra has 2,84,298 registered voters out of which 1,50,882 are male voters, 1,33,401 female voters and 15 third gender voters. In the 2015 election, the number of male and female voters was 1,44,976 and 1,23,829 respectively.

The constituency had recorded a voting percentage of 59.46 last time and the None of the Above (NOTA) votes stood at 2,804. In the first phase of elections this year, Bihar recorded 53.54% voter turnout.

Also Read: Follow Covid-19 guidelines and participate in festival of democracy, PM Modi urges Bihar voters

RJD’s Birendra Kumar won the election in 2015 with 68,975 votes and BJP’s Ram Lakhan Singh was the runner up with 53,364 votes. This year, JD (U) has fielded Birendra Kumar and CPI has fielded Ram Ratan Singh for the post.

This election is the first in India after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March. The Election Commission of India has issued guidelines for the safe conduct of the elections and leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union minister Amit Shah have urged voters to follow them to curb the spread of Covid-19.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Nalayak’: Gadkari diagnosed bureaucratic malaise, Modi must inject cure
Oct 29, 2020 15:52 IST
Kerala CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri arrested in narcotics case
Oct 29, 2020 16:04 IST
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ first time this season
Oct 29, 2020 14:15 IST
SC stays CBI probe against Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
Oct 29, 2020 14:29 IST

latest news

Three arrested for forging documents to usurp royal property in Pune
Oct 29, 2020 16:05 IST
Likes and dislikes: can they really affect a film’s fate?
Oct 29, 2020 16:04 IST
Pune Bar Association secretary arrested in advocate’s murder case
Oct 29, 2020 16:01 IST
Folk songs reflect as if corruption is a way of life: Uttarakhand HC
Oct 29, 2020 15:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.