‘Ask your father’, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in indirect attack at RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar assembly election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav, son of the former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav, is the RJD’s CM candidate and Nitish Kumar’s rival in this upcoming assembly election.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 19:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar assembly election 2020: Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of the state. (Photo: Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

With just days to go for the assembly elections in Bihar, political parties are no longer holding back as the poll battle gets intense day by day. In a fresh attack, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday took a subtle dig at the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav during a poll rally in the state.

While speaking on the education system in the state, the Janata Dal(United) chief, without landing a direct hit, said: “Ask your father (Lalu Prasad Yadav) if there were any schools or colleges built during the RJD’s reign in Bihar”. “Was there even a single school built? If you want to know, ask your father... Ask your mother.. If there was any school or college built or was even a work in progress?” Kumar asked while addressing a poll campaign rally in Begusarai district of Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav, son of the former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav, is the RJD’s CM candidate and Nitish Kumar’s rival in this upcoming assembly election.

Also Read | ‘Lalten yug’ in Bihar over, electricity is now in every house, says CM Nitish Kumar at poll rally

“Ask them,” he said. “You got the chance to govern (Bihar) but kept taking... and when was put behind bar for (corruption), the wife took over,” the Bihar CM added.

Bihar, the first state in India to hold elections during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, will go to polls next week. The elections will be held in three phases in Bihar -- October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will be done on November 10.

