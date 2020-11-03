Bihar set for Phase 2, 54 seats for bypolls

Security personal carrying VVPATs and EVMs leave for polling booths from a distribution centre ahead of the second phase of Bihar assembly elections. (PTI photo)

Roughly 28.6 million people across 94 seats in 17 districts in Bihar will go to polls in the biggest phase of the ongoing assembly elections on Tuesday, even as voters in 10 other states will choose their representatives in bypolls for 54 seats under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The stakes are highest in Bihar, where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Grand Alliance will duke it out in the mostly urban pockets — including capital Patna — of central and north-west districts, and in Madhya Pradesh, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) needs about eight of the 28 seats to maintain its majority in the state assembly.

Assembly bypolls are also being held in Uttar Pradesh (7), Gujarat (8), Chhattisgarh (1), Haryana (1), Jharkhand (2), Karnataka (2), Nagaland (2), Odisha (2) and Telangana (1).

Voting will open at 7am and end by 6pm, except in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Nagaland, where the timings are different due to weather and security concerns, and the number of people allowed in a polling booth will be restricted. Voters who are found positive for Covid-19 positive will be allowed to vote separately in the last hour.

In Bihar, where more than half of the 243 assembly seats would have gone to the polls with the end of the second phase, a total of 1,463 candidates are in the fray on Tuesday.

The fate of the Opposition’s chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, his brother Tej Pratap Yadav, among others, will be sealed on Tuesday. Chief minister Nitish Kumar’s home district of Nalanda will also go to the polls in the second phase.

A press release issued by the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar, said that the Election Commission is committed to hold fair and transparent elections and for this, different enforcement agencies of Centre and state are working together.

The BJP is contesting 46 seats while its ally JD(U) is fighting in 43. The RJD has fielded candidates in 56 and its ally, Congress, in 24. In the 2015 assembly polls, the RJD won 33 seats, the JD(U) 30 and the BJP 20.

The Lok Janshakti Party, which walked out of the NDA in the state and has fielded a number of NDA rebels, is fighting on 52 seats.

In Madhya Pradesh, 355 candidates, including 12 state ministers, are in the contest that could determine the fate of the state government. At least 6.3 million people are scheduled to vote in 9,361 polling booths. Sixteen of the 28 seats fall under the Gwalior-Chambal region, considered a bastion of BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia.

“Polling will be conducted with full security arrangements and compliance with Covid-19 guidelines. As many as 84 companies of central paramilitary have been deployed at the polling booths besides 2500 special armed force (SAF) jawans, 10,000 police personnel from the district police force, 7,000 home guards and 10,000 special police officers,” said state additional chief electoral officer Arun Kumar Tomar.

The BJP has 107 MLAs in 230-member assembly against the Congress’s 87, Bahujan Samaj Party’s two, and Samajwadi Party’s one. Four legislators are independent and one seat is vacant. The BJP needs eight MLAs to reach the majority mark of 115.

The Congress held 27 of the 28 seats but 25 of its sitting lawmakers resigned earlier this year, which led to the collapse of the then Congress administration.

In UP, the BJP, which has a comfortable two-thirds majority in the assembly, is locked in a battle of prestige on seven seats – six of which it won in the last election while one was with the Samajwadi Party. In Gujarat, the bypolls were necessitated after eight Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in June this year. Five of them later joined the ruling BJP and are contesting again.

Election officials have already mandated face masks, hand sanitizers, thermal scanners, gloves, face shields, and personal protective equipment during the electoral process while ensuring social distancing norms.

The commission also laid down guidelines for each polling station, including sanitization a day before the poll, markers for social distancing, putting up of Covid-19 awareness posters, and availability of hand gloves.

The first phase of the Bihar assembly polls, on October 28 with 78 seats, saw a turnout of 54%. And the third phase, with 71 seats, is scheduled on November 7. The results of the Bihar elections, along with that of the 54 bypolls, will be declared on November 10.