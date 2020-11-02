Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP fields heavyweight Asha Devi to retain Patna’s Danapur seat

Security personnel seen with EVMs and polling material on the eve of the second phase of Bihar Assembly election at Bankipur in Patna, Bihar. (Photo by Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)

The Danapur assembly constituency is located in Patna district. It is part of the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency and covers the areas of Danapur and Khagaul block.

In the 2015 assembly elections, the seat was won by Asha Devi of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). She had defeated Raj Kishor Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by a margin of 5,209 votes.

In the 2010 assembly elections, Asha Devi had contested the elections on the BJP’s ticket and won the seat. She had defeated Ritlala Rai, an independent candidate, by a margin of 17,919 votes.

Located on the banks of River Ganga, the constituency has been known for places such as Gurudwara Handi Saheb and Naulakha temple. Danapur Cantonment, which is the second-oldest in the country after the Barrackpore cantonment in West Bengal, is also located in this constituency.

While Asha Devi is contesting the polls from the BJP this year, the RJD has fielded Ritlala Rai.

A total of 1,463 candidates are in the electoral race in the second phase of polling.

The Bihar election is being held in three phases for a total of 243 seats -- the first phase for 71 seats was held on October 28, the second phase for 94 seats is scheduled on November 3 and the third phase for the remaining 78 seats will be on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

Out of all 3,722 candidates analysed, 349 are from national parties, 470 from state parties, 1,607 from registered unrecognized parties and 1,296 candidates are contesting independently.