Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP looks to retain Madhuban constituency in a three-way contest

Madhuban assembly constituency will go to the polls in the second of three-phase Bihar Assembly Election 2020 that will be held on November 3. The constituency is located in Purbi Champaran, which is considered as the ‘Karm Bhoomi’ of Mahatma Gandhi. Purbi Champaran is the starting point of the Indian freedom struggle as Mahatma Gandhi experimented with his first Satyagraha in Champaran against British indigo planters who exploited poor peasants.

More than 250,000 voters of the constituency will elect their representative in the 243-member Bihar assembly. In 2015, people of Madhuban had elected Rana Randhir of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as an MLA for the constituency. Randhir is the son of former Bihar minister and four-term MLA from Madhuban, Sitaram Singh.

Rana Randhir was first elected as a member of the Bihar assembly in the February 2005 elections on Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) ticket after he defeated Janata Dal(United) candidate Shivjee Rai. In 2005, Bihar had to go through two assembly elections as the first in February gave a fractured verdict and no party formed a government. Later in the November 2005 assembly election, Randhir lost to his closest rival in the previous election, Shivjee Rai.

Before the 2015 Bihar assembly election, Randhir left the RJD for the BJP and successfully contested the November 2015 assembly election as a BJP candidate defeating Shivjee Rai.

It is a three-way contest in Madhuban in the Bihar assembly election this year. The Madhuban assembly seat went to the BJP’s bag as the party decided to fight the election in coalition with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U). The BJP has reposed its trust in sitting MLA Rana Randhir once again. The RJD has fielded Madan Prasad Sahu against Randhir. Two-term MLA Shivjee Rai is also in fray as an Independent candidate.

In the second phase of Bihar assembly election, a total of 94 seats will go under polls and 1,463 candidates are in the fray. Altogether 1,698 people filed their nominations for the November 3 elections, and poll authorities found those of 1,510 candidates valid after scrutiny.

The first phase of polling for the Bihar assembly elections passed off peacefully on October 28 with an estimated 54.26 per cent voters exercised their voting right. The polls were held in 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts amid tight security and strict Covid-19 regulations in place.

The last and the third phase of polling in Bihar assembly election will be held on November 7 and the results will be declared on November 10.