Bihar assembly election 2020: BJP names 46 candidates for second phase. Full list here
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s former minister Renu Devi and state minister Nand Kishore Yadav were among the big names that featured on the list.
Hours after the BJP chief JP Nadda kicked off the party’s Bihar poll campaign on Sunday, the party released a list of 46 candidates who will contest from constituencies going to polls in the second phase of the assembly elections on November 3.
In the second phase of assembly polls on Bihar, voting will be conducted across 94 constituencies. The first and third phase of election to the 243-seat Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held on October 28 and November 7 followed by the result on November 10.
Here is the full list of BJP candidates who will fight in phase 2 of Bihar polls:
1. Narayan Prasad - Nautan
2. Umakant Singh - Chanpatia
3. Renu Devi - Bettiah
4. Krishnandan Paswan - Harsidhi
5. Sunil Mani Tripathi - Govindganj
6. Sachindra Prasad Singh - Kalyanpur
7. Shyambabu Prasad Yadav - Pipra
8. Rana Randhir Singh - Madhuban
9. Mithilesh Kumar- Sitamarhi
10. Ram Prit Paswan - Rajnagar
11. Nitish Mishra - Jhanjharpur
12. Arun Kumar Singh- Baruraj
13. Ashok Kumar Singh - Paroo
14. Mithilesh Tiwari - Baikunthpur
15. Ram Pravesh Rai- Barauli
16. Subhash Singh Gopalganj
17. Om Prakash Yadav- Siwan
18. Ramayan Manjhi - Darauli
19. Karanjeet Singh- Daraundha
20. Deveshkant Singh - Goriyakothi
21. Janak Singh - Taraiya
22. CN Gupta - Chapra
23. Gyanchand Manjhi - Garkha
24. Krishna Kumar - Mantoo Amnour
25. Vinay Kumar Singh - Sonepur
26. Awdhesh Singh Hajipur
27. Sanjay Kumar Singh- Lalganj
28. Satish Kumar Yadav- Raghopur
29. Sheel Kumar Roy- Ujiarpur
30. Rajesh Singh- Mohiuddinnagar
31. Virendra Paswan- Rosera
32. Surendra Mehta- Bachhwara
33. Kundan Singh- Begusarai
34. Ramshankar Paswan- Bakhri
35. Kumar Shailendra- Bihpur
36. Lallan Kumar Paswan- Pirpainti
37. Rohit Pandey- Bhagalpur
38. Sunil Kumar- Bihar Sharif
39. Ranvijay Singh- Bakhtiarpur
40. Sanjeev Chaurasiya- Digha
41. Nitin Nabin- Bankipur
42. Arun Kumar Sinha- Kumhrar
43. Nand Kishore Yadav- Patna Sahib
44. Satyendra Singh- Fatuha
45. Asha Sinha - Danapur
46. Nikhil Anand- Maner