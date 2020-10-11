Bihar assembly election 2020: BJP releases list of 46 candidates for phase 2

Sections
Updated: Oct 11, 2020 17:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BJP’s former vice president Renu Devi has been fielded from Bettiah. (@renu_bjp/Twitter )

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released a list of 46 candidates who will be contesting from 94 constituencies in Bihar that go to polls in the second phase of assembly elections in the state on November 3.

The BJP, which is fighting the Bihar elections in alliance with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), has fielded its former vice president Renu Devi from Bettiah. She has been elected four times from Bettiah to the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Mithilesh Tiwari will contest from Baikunthpur while Asha Sinha will fight on the Danapur assembly seat.

The 243-seat Bihar assembly is going to polls in three phases. Voting will be conducted on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the results will be out on November 10.

