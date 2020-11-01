Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP’s Nitish Mishra seeks to win Jhanjharpur seat for the 4th time

Bihar election this year is the first major election being held after the outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in March. (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

Jhanjharpur assembly seat goes to polls in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections on November 28. The seat comes under the Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha constituency. The first phase of the three-phase election was conducted on October 28 and the last phase is scheduled for November 3. Counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on November 10.

There are 317,676 eligible voters in the constituency with 166, 269 of them being male, 151,400 female and 7 transgender. Key candidates in the fray are Communist Party of India (CPI)’ s Ram Narayan Yadav and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Nitish Mishra.

In the 2015 assembly elections, there were 18 candidates in the fray. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s Gulab Yadav won the election, surpassing BJP candidate Nitish Mishra by a margin of 834 votes. Gulab Yadav got a total of 64,320 votes while Nitish Mishra secured 63,486 votes. The constituency had 290,624 registered voters and it recorded 54.3% voting. The percentage of None of the Above (NOTA) votes stood at 0.66%.

Nitish Mishra won three consecutive elections in February 2005, October 2005 and in 2010. His father Jagannath Mishra was an MLA from 1972 to 2009. Jagannath Mishra had also been the chief minister of Bihar.

Bihar election this year is the first major election being held after the outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in March. Before 72 seats went to vote on October 28, Prime Minister Narednra Modi urged the voters to participate in the festival of democracy while keeping in mind the Covid-19 guidelines. “I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy while taking precautions against #COVID19,” PM Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda also asked everyone to vote while taking precautions against Covid-19. “I appeal to all voters to participate in this festival of democracy while taking precautions against #COVID19,” he tweeted.