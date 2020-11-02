Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Both PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in state on November 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are slated to join electioneering for candidates of their respective coalitions in the fray in the last phase of polling in Bihar assembly elections by addressing two rallies in different areas of Seemanchal on Tuesday.

While PM Modi will be winding up his election tour of Bihar on Tuesday, Gandhi will carry on with his campaign and address another couple of rallies the next day as well. A senior leader of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) said that Gandhi might conclude his election engagements by holding a joint press conference with RJD leader and Grand Alliance’s CM face, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has a lot of stake in these Bihar elections, is anxiously waiting for the PM’s rallies at Forbesganj and Saharsa to boost the workers’ confidence and bolster the prospects of the NDA candidates in the fray for last round of elections on November 7. As many as 78 seats out of 243 are going to the polls in the final phase.

BPCC leaders are also mobilising their resources to ensure the rallies of the former Congress president at Korha in Katihar and Kisanganj on Tuesday are a grand success and work in favour of sitting MLA Poonam Paswan and Izharul Hussain, who are pitted against the BJP’s Kavita Singh and Sweety Singh respectively.

The Congress leader will conclude his election programme for Bihar by addressing two rallies at Bihariganj in Madhepura and Araria on November 4. Daughter of former Union minister Sharad Yadav, Subhashini Rao, and sitting MLA Abidur Rahman are set to take on JD(U)’s Niranjan Kumar Mehta in Bihariganj and Sagufta Ajim in Araria seats respectively.

PM Modi has so far addressed ten election rallies at Gaya, Sasaram, Bhagalpur (October 23), Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga (October 28), Chapra, Samastipur, Motihari and Bagaha (November 1).

Gandhi joined the Congress’s electioneering at Hisua (Nawada) and Kahalgaon (Bhagalpur) on October 23 and Valmikinagar (West Champaran) and Kusheshwarsthan (Darbhanga) on October 28.