Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Centre failed to check onion price rise, put another burden on public, says Tejashwi

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Centre failed to check onion price rise, put another burden on public, says Tejashwi

The Centre had failed in addressing farm issues like minimum support price to farmers for foodgrains, checking economic contraction , unemployment and also woes of migrant workers during the lockdown period, said Yadav

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 11:43 IST

By Anirban Guha Roy, Hindustan Times Patna

RJD leaderTejashwi Yadav holds an onion garland during a protest over hike in the prices of the vegetable, in Patna on October 26. (PTI)

Holding aloft a garland of onions, Leader of the Opposition in Bihar assembly, and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Monday protested against the rise in vegetable prices. Addressing media before setting off to campaign for Bihar assembly elections, Yadav said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre had failed in checking the price hike, thus putting a larger burden on the public which was already grappling with rise in petrol and diesel prices.

“Onion prices have galloped to new high above Rs 80 per kg. The Centre is doing little to reduce the prices. People already battling hike in petrol and diesel prices are now reeling under price rise of onion,” said Yadav outside his official residence at 10, Circular Road, where he was accompanied by other party leaders.

The Yadav scion said the Centre had failed in addressing farm issues, like minimum support price to farmers for foodgrains, checking economic contraction , unemployment, and also woes of migrant workers during the lockdown period.

Attacking chief minister Nitish Kumar for addressing only ‘irrelevant’ issues while maintaining a silence on burning topics, Yadav asked, “Why is he (Nitish Kumar) not talking about price rise or the issue of migrants and employment?”

Refusing to hit back at Kumar for the latter’s aggressive and personal attacks on him, the RJD’s CM face said he always respects his elders and it was not in his sanskar to make derogatory comments about senior leaders. “Whatever Nitish Kumar is saying against me, I take it as his blessings,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SC stays MP high court order restraining physical campaigning for bypolls
Oct 26, 2020 12:28 IST
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 26, 2020 11:48 IST
Former Union minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3-year imprisonment in coal scam case
Oct 26, 2020 12:15 IST
India sees more recoveries than daily Covid-19 cases; tally below 8 mn
Oct 26, 2020 10:45 IST

latest news

Pompeo and Esper set to arrive today for India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue
Oct 26, 2020 12:52 IST
Lower rate of cancer related death in women taking cholesterol medications
Oct 26, 2020 12:49 IST
Why no Bharat Ratna for Savarkar yet? Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut asks BJP
Oct 26, 2020 12:46 IST
Anand Mahindra shares how not to start your Monday. It’s hilarious
Oct 26, 2020 12:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.