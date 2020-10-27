Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Change is in the air, says Cong president Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar and alleged that its “dictatorial governance” has plunged the state into deep distress with all sections of the society, including Dalits, Mahadalits and backward classes, on the brink of destitution.

“The government in Bihar is steeped in power and arrogance and has strayed from its path. Neither its words, nor its actions are good. Workers are helpless. Farmers are distressed. Youth is disappointed. The fragile state of the economy is impacting the lives of the people. Dalits, Mahadalits and backward sections of the society have been left on the brink of destitution,” she said in a virtual address, a day ahead of the polling for the first phase of elections in the state.

In her 4.47-minute video message, the Congress president appealed to the people of Bihar to vote for the candidates of Mahagathbandhan, or the Grand Alliance (GA).

Also read | Indian democracy is being hollowed out

“The voice of the people of Bihar is with the GA . This is the call of Bihar today,” she said.

Gandhi said all sections of the society, especially youth, farmers and traders, are suffering due to the NDA’s erroneous decisions such as demonetisation and 68-day nationwide lockdown restrictions. “The people are ready to create a new Bihar for the next generation. The change is in the air because of passion, energy, new thinking and power. Now, the time has come to write a new chapter,” she said.

“Bihar has the skill, talent and capabilities but unemployment, migration, inflation and starvation have given the people only tears and blisters in their feet. Words that cannot be spoken are said with tears. Policies and governments cannot be formed on the basis of fear,” Gandhi said.

“Bihar is a mirror of India. It is also a hope and pride of India. Farmers, youth, labourers of Bihar work not only in India but also across the world. Today, Bihar is getting ready for a change for its glory and future. The wind of change is in the air in Bihar,” she added.

She appealed to the public to vote keeping in mind the rising unemployment, agrarian distress and the worsening law and order situation in the state. “The question is about unemployment, farming, education, healthcare, industry and increasing crime. The question is about dictatorial governance,” the Congress president said.

“It is time to move from darkness to light, from falsehood to truth and from present to future. My appeal to the people of Bihar, called the land of knowledge, is to vote for the candidates of the GA and build a new Bihar. I salute the sacred and historical land of Bihar,” she added.

The second and third phase for the 243-member Bihar assembly will be held on November 3 and 7, respectively.

The results will be declared on November 10.

This is the first assembly election to be held amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak while complying with all the necessary precautionary norms laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI).