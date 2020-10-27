Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Check if your name is on voter list

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Check if your name is on voter list

A total of 71 constituencies, including Imamganj, Sasaram, Dinara, Gaya, Munger, Jamui, Bankipur, Mokama, Jamalpur, Chainpur and Buxar, will vote on October 27.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 13:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Security personnel arrive on the eve of first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, in Sasaram district (PTI)

With a day left for the first phase of election in Bihar, it is high time for voters to check whether their names are there on the voter list. A total of 71 constituencies, including Imamganj, Sasaram, Dinara, Gaya, Munger, Jamui, Bankipur, Mokama, Jamalpur, Chainpur and Buxar, will vote on October 27.

Here’s how to check names on voter list

1. Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India eci.gov.in

2. Click on ‘search name in voter list’ which will lead to a new page electoralsearch.in

3. There are two ways to check names on the voter list: one by details and the other by EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity card) number.

4. If you are searching by details, provide information like name, father’s name or husband’s name, age, gender, district, assembly constituency. Fill in the captcha text and search.

5. If you are searching by the EPIC number, you have to provide just the number.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Oct 27, 2020 13:28 IST
Supreme Court asks Allahabad HC to monitor Hathras case investigation
Oct 27, 2020 13:11 IST
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
Oct 27, 2020 07:40 IST
‘Not an income tax officer but...’ PM Modi interacts with UP vendors
Oct 27, 2020 12:11 IST

latest news

Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
Oct 27, 2020 13:45 IST
PM Modi condoles death of Kanodia brothers, tweets photo
Oct 27, 2020 13:49 IST
Mandeep’s mental toughness has rubbed off on the entire team: KL Rahul
Oct 27, 2020 13:40 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: All you need to know about Gurua constituency
Oct 27, 2020 13:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.