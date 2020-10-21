Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Congress releases Badlav Patra, says state raring for change

(From left to right) Congress star campaigner Raj Babbar, president of Bihar Election Management Samiti Randeep Singh Surjewala, All India Congress Committee Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Goyal, and former governor Nikhil Kumar release party manifesto in Patna on Wednesday. (ANI)

The Congress on Wednesday released its manifesto for Bihar elections—titled Badlav Patra (Document for Change)—promising loan waivers for farmers, free education to girls up to the post-graduation level, an unemployment allowance of Rs 1,500 per month and pension upto Rs 1,000 for the elderly.

“This is besides the Grand Alliance’s (GA) joint declaration of launching a process to offer about 10 lakh permanent jobs in the government and other sectors,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, while releasing the manifesto at the state party headquarters—Sadaqat Ashram—in presence of AICC in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil and star campaigner Raj Babbar.

Hitting out at the BJP-led dispensation for exacerbating the miseries of farmers, Gohil said that farmers’ loan would be waived and electricity charges would be halved once the GA returned to power in the state. “Registration of tractors would be done away with and farmers would be offered loan at the interest of 4%,” said Gohil.

Surjewala said that the Congress had come out with 12 important policies, not just to provide relief to the people, but also to give impetus for the state to grow significantly in all respects. “Farmers, who have less than two acres of land, will be offered financial help along the pattern launched by the Chattisgarh government,” he said.

“Widows and the elderly would be offered a pension of Rs 800 a month, while those above 80 years of age will be entitled for a monthly pension of Rs 1,000. Helpline centres will be opened in all states to arrange all kinds of help, including medical, to people from Bihar who work elsewhere in the country,” said the AICC general secretary.

The manifesto also promises to bear about 80% of the cost of higher studies for girls from scheduled castes and scheduled tribes (SC/ST) in graded institutions located in Bihar or other states. “The SC/ST girls will also receive Rs 21,000 as marriage grant from the government,” said Surjewala, adding that a comprehensive scheme to encourage religious tourism would also be introduced.

Babbar took a swipe at the government’s dig at GA’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s assurance for job to 10 lakh persons and said that the government could have provide jobs to over 4.5 lakh people. “A concrete strategy would be drawn to create jobs for youths in different districts. Until they are employed, they would be given unemployment allowance,” said Babbar.

The manifesto, which prominently displayed a photograph of party leader Rahul Gandhi, called for a change of government in Bihar. Some other promises in the manifesto include—promotion of local arts such as Sujni, Madhubani, Khatwa art forms, equal opportunities for women in the state, promotion of local businesses and steps to resume teaching of Maithili, Bhojpuri and other regional languages.

Chairman of BPCC campaign committee Akhilesh Prasad Singh, AICC media panellist Prem Chandra Mishra and chairman of BPCC manifesto committee Anand Madhab also spoke on the occasion.