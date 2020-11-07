Bihar assembly election 2020: Congress’s Abidur Rahman looks to retain Araria assembly seat

Security personnel carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as they leave for their election duty, ahead of the third and last leg of Bihar Assembly polls, in Muzaffarpur district on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Araria sadar assembly constituency situated in the northeast of Bihar’s capital Patna will go to polls in the third and final phase of assembly elections in the state. Congress’s Abidur Rahman, who had defeated LJP candidate Ajay Kumar Jha by a huge margin of 40,040 votes in the 2015 assembly polls, is seeking a second term as the Araria MLA.

Araria, which is also a Lok Sabha constituency, will witness a tight fight between the Congress MLA and Janata Dal (United’s) Shagufta Ajim.

Ten other candidates are also in the poll fray. While Ashish Kumar Bhardwaj, Jawwad Alam, Bechan Paswan and Raja Babu are contesting for the seat independently, Lok Jan Shakti Party has fielded Chandra Shekhar Singh Baban, The Plurals Party has fielded Amit Anand Jha, Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party has given the ticket to Md. Imtiyaz, Social Democratic Party Of India to Qamrul Hoda, Apna Kisan Party To Md. Moustaq Alam and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen to Md. Rashid Anwer.

A total of 318, 852 eligible voters are set to decide the future of the candidate in fray. The voters include 165,768 men, 153, 073 women and 11 people belonging to the third gender who can cast their ballots across 464 polling stations across the constituency. The constituency had witnessed a voter turnout of 63% in the 2015 assembly elections.

While National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is looking to retain yet another term in Bihar under the leadership of chief and minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, the Tejashwi Yadav led Grand Alliance is also confident of a win in the state.

The outcome of the first electoral exercise during the Covid-19 pandemic will be declared on November 10. The final phase of voting is being conducted on November 7, the first and second rounds of polling took place on October 28 and November 3 respectively.