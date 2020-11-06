Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Congress seeks to make a comeback in Katihar

There are 273,416 eligible voters in this constituency with 140,115 of them being male, 133, 287 female and 14 transgenders. (PTI Photo)

Katihar assembly constituency will go to polls on November 7 in the third phase of Bihar assembly elections. The assembly constituency is located in Katihar district of Bihar and falls under the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency.

Even as Congress has won five times in this constituency, followed by BJP (four times), RJD and Janata Dal (both three times), it has failed to win since 1990.

There are 273,416 eligible voters in this constituency with 140,115 of them being male, 133, 287 female and 14 transgenders. BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad and RJD’s Ram Prakash Mahto are among the prominent candidates in the fray this time.

In the 2015 elections, BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, who won 66,048 votes, defeated JD-U’s Bijay Singh, who secured 51,154 votes, by 14894 votes. NCP’s Dr Ram Prakash Mahto secured 18,856. The voter turnout in these elections was 63%.

In 2010, BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad won with 58,718 votes and RJD’s Dr Ram Prakash Mahto was the runner up with 38,111 votes. JD(U)’s Dulal Chandra Goswami is the present Lok Sabha MP of Katihar and Tarkishore Prasad is the present MLA of Katihar Legislative Assembly.

According to the 2011 census, out of the total population of the constituency (377,723), 36.24% is rural and 63.76% is urban. The Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) ratio to the total population is 9.96% and 6.36% respectively.

Bihar assembly election, the first major election to take place in the country after the outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in March, is being held in 3 phases. The first phase was held on October 28 in which 71 constituencies went to vote and 54% voter turnout was registered. In Phase 2, 94 constituencies went to vote and 53.51% voter turnout was registered. Counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on November 10.