Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Congress seeks to win again in bastion Bahadurganj

Bahadurganj, a strong bastion of the Congress party, goes to polls in the third phase of Bihar assembly election on November 7. In this phase of the election, 78 seats spread across 16 districts are going to polls. Votes will be counted and results declared on November 10. Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the elections were conducted on October 28 and November 3 respectively.

The assembly constituency, in which the Congress party has won ten times since 1951 and Bjp has won just once in 1955, is located in the Kishanganj district of Bihar and comes under the Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In these elections, first major ones being conducted after the outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, there are 292,522 eligible voters in Bahadurganj out of which 150, 379 are male, 142, 133 are female and 10 have been registered as third gender. The voter turnout, despite the pandemic, was 54% in Phase 1 and 53.51% in Phase of these elections.

In 2015 assembly elections, 62.41% voter turnout was registered. Congress candidate Md Tauseef Alam, who got 53,533 votes, defeated BJP’s Awadh Bihari Singh, who got 39,591 votes, by 139,42 votes. There were as many as 255,757 electorates. The voter turnout in this constituency was 62%.

In 2010 also, Congress’ Md Tauseef Alam won with 30,551 votes and Mohammad Maswar Alam of JD-U was the runner up with 26,752 votes.

Dr. Mohammad Jawed (INC) is the present Lok Sabha MP of Kishanganj and M.D. Tauseef Alam (INC) is the present MLA of Bahadurganj Legislative Assembly.

According to the 2011 census, out of the total population (432,930) here, 91.46% is rural and 8.54% is urban. The Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) ratio to the total population is 7.55 and 2.48 respectively.