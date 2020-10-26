Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Congress trying to restore its glorious past in Rohtas

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during an election rally in Hisua, Nawada, on October 23. (ANI)

The Congress’s rank and file is exuding a quite optimism about its electoral fortunes on its pocket borough Sasaram, the administrative headquarters of Rohtas district, in the upcoming three-phase Bihar assembly polls amid multi-cornered contests triggered by rebel candidates.

The Congress is contesting on two seats Chenari and Kargahar in the district.

Congress leader, the late Jagajiwan Ram, had maintained an uninterrupted winning streak from the Sasaram parliamentary seat from 1952 to 1984. He died in 1986.

Chenari assembly seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, can be dubbed as a Congress bastion, as the party has won five times and finished second another six times.

In 2015 assembly polls, the Congress candidate had lost to Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samta Party’s (RLSP) Lalan Paswan, who later joined the ruling Janata Dal (United).

Paswan is contesting from the seat in the upcoming elections on a JD (U) ticket against ex-Congress lawmaker Murari Prasad Gautam, who won the seat in 2009, when the former used to be with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

“JD (U) nominee is a fair-weather politician and a true disciple of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar” alleged Manoj Ram, a local resident, while giving a brief rundown of Paswan’s irrepressible party-hopping streak through the years.

“Initially, He was with the RLD over a decade ago. Later, he won the seat on a RLSP seat in 2015 and then switched over to the JD (U),” Ram said about the “untrustworthy and unreliable” Paswan.

On the contrary, Gautam has been loyal to the Congress. ‘We support Gautam because unlike Paswan he is not a turncoat,” said Ganga Ram (60), a voter from Chenari assembly constituency.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which could emerge as the joker in Bihar’s electoral pack, has fielded Chandra Shekhar Paswan, a nephew of BJP’s sitting Sasaram Member of Parliament (MP) Chedi Paswan.

Shyam Bihari Ram, who had earlier won the seat on a JD (U) ticket, is trying his electoral luck, as a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.

“Chenari is seeing a multi-cornered electoral fight among the JD (U), the LJP and the BSP because of disaffection among many candidates after they were denied tickets by their respective parties,” said Dadan Pandey, a Sasaram-based political observer.

A similar political equation has come to the fore in the Kargahar assembly constituency, which was carved out in 2008. The JD (U) nominee is facing the heat of the BSP and the LJP candidates and the Congress nominee appears to be sitting pretty amid the multi-cornered electoral battle.

JD (U)’s sitting legislator Bashisht Singh is fighting against Congress candidate Santosh Mishra, the son of veteran party leader Pandit Girish Narayan Mishra.

The LJP and the BSP candidates, Rakesh Kumar Singh and Uday Pratap Singh, respectively, may queer the outcome.

The BSP nominee is the son of veteran JD (U) leader and ex-minister Ram Dhani Singh. He is contesting as a BSP candidate after the JD (U) denied him a ticket.

The Congress is eyeing its traditional Brahmin vote bank. The party, which is a part of the Grand Alliance (GA), or the mahagathbandhan, is likely to enjoy the support of its ally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) committed voters -- the Muslims and the Yadavs.

The Rajputs may also support the Congress, as RJD president Jagdanand Singh is trying to convince the community to thrown their lot behind the grand old party.

“These days, the voters are a fickle lot. Any predication will be premature and foolhardy,” said Indu Bhushan Tiwary, a social activist.

Chenari and Kargahar will go to polls in the first phase on October 28 for the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly.

The second and third phase of the polls will be held on November 3 and 7, respectively.

The election results will be declared on November 10.