Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Denied assembly ticket, ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey says his life is dedicated to people of Bihar

Hours after Janata Dal (United) released the first list of 115 candidates for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, former Director-General of Police(DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey who has been denied assembly ticket on Wednesday said that he has experienced a lot of struggle in his life and is dedicated to the people of Bihar.

Last month, Pandey took voluntary retirement and later joined Nitish Kumar’s party. The JD (U) on Wednesday released its list of 115 candidates who will contest the assembly elections in Bihar scheduled to start from October 28. The party has denied tickets to 11 of its sitting MLAs while accommodating the turncoats and name of Gupteshwar Pandey was missing from the list.

“I am upset with the phone of many of my well-wishers. I also understand their anxiety and troubles. After I got free, everyone expected that I will contest the election but I am not contesting assembly elections this time. There’s no such thing as being frustrated. Be patient. My life has been spent in the struggle. I will be serving the public all my life. Please be patient and do not call me. My life is dedicated to the people of Bihar. I bow down to the land of my birthplace Buxar and to all the elder brothers, sisters, mothers and youth of all the caste and religion! Keep your love and blessings,” Pandey said in a Facebook post written in Hindi.

Though Pandey said that he will not contest elections this time but it was being reported that he wanted to contest Bihar Assembly polls from Buxar constituency. This time, the Buxar seat went to the BJP as part of the seat share deal with JD(U). The Bharatiya Janta party gave a ticket to Parshuram Chaturvedi from Buxar constituency.

JDU has been allotted 122 seats and BJP has got 121 seats for Bihar Assembly polls. JDU will give seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM from its 122 seats while the BJP will give 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its share of 121 seats.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.