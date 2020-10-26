Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Education minister Krishna Nandan Verma in fray for JD(U) from RJD-held Jehanabad

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Education minister Krishna Nandan Verma in fray for JD(U) from RJD-held Jehanabad

Jehanabad is currently held by RJD’s Kumar Krishna Mohan who will be up against Verma. He won this seat in a bypoll in 2018, which was necessitated due to the death of then-sitting MLA, RJD’s Mundrika Singh Yadav, in 2017.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 22:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representative Image (Photo by Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)

Jehanabad, one of the two assembly constituencies in Bihar’s Jehanabad district, is among the 71 constituencies which will go to polls in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections, on October 28. Jehanabad is also a part of the Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituency.

(Click here for full Bihar Assembly Election 2020 coverage)

Currently, Jehanabad is a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-held constituency, with the party’s Kumar Krishna Mohan, also known as Suday Yadav, being the sitting MLA. He won this seat in a bypoll in 2018, which was necessitated after the death of Mundrika Singh Yadav, also of the RJD, who had won this seat in the 2015 assembly polls.

(Read: Two-time MLA Aruna Devi to fight Satish Kumar in Warsaliganj)

In 2015, Yadav had defeated Praveen Kumar of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) to emerge victorious. While Yadav had secured 76,458 votes, Kumar got 46,137 votes, giving Yadav victory by a margin of 30,321 votes.

(Read: Brahampur to see triangular contest)



This time, the seat will witness a straight fight between the RJD and its arch-rival, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal(United). While the RJD has fielded incumbent MLA Kumar Krishna Mohan, the JD(U) has chosen to go with Bihar education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma.



The other two dates on which polling will take place in Bihar are November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes, meanwhile, will be conducted on November 10.

Bihar’s ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded CM Nitish Kumar as its chief ministerial candidate. The coalition comprises, among others, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Kumar-led JD(U).

Meanwhile, Kumar’s former deputy, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, is the candidate for the state’s top post of the opposition coalition, the Mahagathbandhan. The alliance also comprises the Congress and the Left parties.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
Oct 26, 2020 20:39 IST
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
Oct 26, 2020 22:27 IST
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
Oct 26, 2020 19:33 IST
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Mandeep, Gayle fifties guide KXIP to victory
Oct 26, 2020 23:28 IST

latest news

Gang of thieves busted in Kharar; 10 stolen vehicles, arms seized
Oct 26, 2020 23:43 IST
Future, RIL to fight arbitration verdict
Oct 26, 2020 23:44 IST
Another Noida sweets manufacturer attacked by ransomware
Oct 26, 2020 23:40 IST
Protection for Bhandup wetland planned as Maharashtra government to regulate entry to Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary
Oct 26, 2020 23:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.