Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Free Covid vaccine promise in manifesto perfectly in order: Sitharaman

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Free Covid vaccine promise in manifesto perfectly in order: Sitharaman

Sitharaman had released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto for the Bihar polls on Thursday. A highlight of the promises made in the document was free Covid vaccines for the state’s people if the saffron party comes back to power.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 16:04 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Sitharaman had released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto for the Bihar polls on Thursday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

Amid the opposition’s criticism of the BJP’s Bihar poll promise of free Covid vaccines, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted on Saturday that the announcement was perfectly in order and a party can announce what it wants to do when it comes to power.

Sitharaman had released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto for the Bihar polls on Thursday. A highlight of the promises made in the document was free Covid vaccines for the state’s people if the saffron party comes back to power.

Click here for complete coverage of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020

Opposition parties had slammed the BJP for the promise and demanded action by the Election Commission (EC), while alleging that the ruling party was using the pandemic for political gains.

Speaking to reporters here, Sitharaman, a senior BJP leader, said, “It is a manifesto announcement. A party can announce what it wants to do when it comes to power. That is exactly what is announced. Health is a state subject. It is perfectly in order.” Every party in its manifesto states what it wants to do when it comes to power, she added.

The Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in three phases, starting October 28.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan quadcopter shot down by Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir
Oct 24, 2020 16:03 IST
Deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers extended by one month
Oct 24, 2020 15:48 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Rana, Morgan aim to finish strong after Narine assault
Oct 24, 2020 17:08 IST
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Oct 24, 2020 12:48 IST

latest news

All citizens should get free Covid-19 vaccine: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
Oct 24, 2020 17:00 IST
Watch: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan dances, plays ‘dhaak’ at Suruchi Sangha
Oct 24, 2020 16:59 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Districts in UP with most number of Covid cases showing high recovery rate and all the latest news
Oct 24, 2020 16:58 IST
Hansal calls Simran painful memory, Kangana ‘directed others on sets’
Oct 24, 2020 16:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.