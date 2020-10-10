Bihar assembly election 2020: Full list of Congress’ star campaigners for phase 1

Sections
Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be conducted in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, while the results will be out on November 10.

Shatrughan Sinha joined the Congress in April 2019. (Mohd Zakir/ HT Photo)

The Congress has released a list of 30 party leaders who will lead its poll campaign in Bihar as star campaigners for the first phase of assembly election scheduled to be held on October 28. Among the popular faces who will campaign in the poll-bound state include party chief Sonia Gandhi, former president Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi and party leader and veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha, according to news agency ANI.

Congress’ national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, actor Raj Babbar and chief ministers of party-ruled states will also campaign for the Bihar assembly elections.

Here is the full list of Congress’ star campaigners



1. Sonia Gandhi



2. Rahul Gandhi

3. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

4. Shatrughan Sinha

5. Manmohan Singh

6. Ghulam Nabi Azad

7. Ashok Gehlot

8. Sachin Pilot

9. Meira Kumar

10. Shaktisinh Gohil

11. Madan Mohan Jha

12. Sadanand Singh

13. Amarinder Singh

14. Bhupesh Baghel

15. Tariq Anwar

16. Randeep Singh Surjewala

17. Shakeel Ahmed

18. Nikhil Kumar

19. Pramod Tiwari

20. Akhilesh Prasad Singh

21. Raj Babbar

22. Kirti Azad

23. Sanjay Nirupam

24. Udit Raj

25. Imran Pratapgarhi

26. Prem Chand Mishra

27. Anil Sharma

28. Ajay Kapoor

29. Virender Singh Rathore

30. Mohammad Jawed

