Home / Bihar Election / Gandhis, Shatrughan Sinha among Cong’s star campaigners for phase 1 of Bihar polls

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be conducted in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 19:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi with Shatrughan Sinha. (PTI file photo)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leader and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha are among the 30 star campaigners who will lead the party’s electoral campaign for the first phase of Bihar assembly election on October 28, according to a document shared by news agency ANI.

Apart from the Gandhis, former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and state party leader Sachin Pilot are also among the top picks.

The list shared by ANI shows senior party leaders set to campaign in the poll-bound state include national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bupesh Baghel, Kirti Azad, Tariq Anwar, Sanjay Nirupam and Raj Babbar.

Among others who will take part in the Bihar poll campaigns include Meira Kumar, Shaktisinh Gohil, Madan Mohan Jha, Sadanand Singh, Shakeel Ahmed, Nikhil Kumar, Pramod Tiwari, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Udit Raj, Imran Pratapgarhi, Prem Chand Mishra, Anil Sharma, Ajay Kapoor and Virender Singh Rathore.

Meanwhile, a poll meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah, is underway in Delhi to chalk out the strategy and discuss candidates for the upcoming polls in the eastern state.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be conducted in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The results of the first poll exercise during the prevailing coronavirus pandemic will be declared on November 10.

