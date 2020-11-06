Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Hayaghat Independent candidate shot at before third phase polls

Singh was taken to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital where his condition is said to be critical. (Photo: Sourced)

Former JD (U) leader Ravindra Nath alias Chintu Singh, who is contesting the assembly election from Hayaghat seat as Independent candidate, was shot at in Bairi-Thakopur locality under Baheri police station area in Darbhanga district late on Thursday. Election in this seat will be held on Saturday in the third phase.

Police said that Singh was undergoing treatment at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital and his condition was critical. According to the Darbhanga police, the incident took place at 12.05am when Singh was on way home in Dugauli after campaigning. He was waylaid near Bairi-Thakopur locality by unidentified miscreants who fired at him from point blank range when he stepped out of his vehicle. While Singh sustained two bullet injuries in the stomach, the miscreants managed to flee the spot.

Also read | Over 3 dozen people injured in clashes after second phase

According to eye witnesses, the miscreants were brandishing firearms and they also fired in the air. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area following tension and local police faced a tough time controlling the situation as agitated villagers raised slogans against the police administration.

Polling for the Hayaghat assembly seat will take place on Saturday, November 7, in the third and last phase of the elections.

Sources in Darbhanga said that Singh, a former representative of the Samastipur MP, was popular in the area for raising his voice against corruption. Following his nomination, the Hayaghat assembly constituency is headed for a triangular contest among the RJD, BJP-JD(U) and Independent. Lalu Prasad’s close aide Bhola Yadav and Ram Chandra Shah from BJP are the other contestants in this fight.

Meanwhile, City SP (Darbhanga) Ashok Prasad said, “We are investigating with all angles, including some enmity, and the picture will become clearer soon. CCTV footage of the area is also being checked.”

He said that they were also awaiting a statement from Singh who was still unconscious. Singh is the third candidate in these elections to be shot at. On October 4, a Yuva Kranti Dal candidate of Kalyanpur reserved assembly constituency was shot at during his morning walk and an Independent candidate from Sheohar, Narayan Singh, was shot dead while he was campaigning on October 24. One of his two associates, who were injured during the firing, also died later.