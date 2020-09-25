Sections
E-Paper

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Here’s the full schedule

The elections to the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will take place in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. These are the first big elections to take place amid the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 13:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at Income Tax roundabout, in Patna, Bihar (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule of the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election. The elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

Here’s the full schedule of elections to the 243-seat Bihar Assembly, as announced by the national poll body:

1st phase (71 constituencies, 16 districts): October 28

2nd phase (94 constituencies, 17 districts): November 3

3rd phase (78 constituencies, 15 districts): November 7

Counting of votes (all phases): November 10

The gazette notification for the first phase will be issued on October 1. Last date of filing nominations is October 8 which will be scrutinised a day later, on October 9. The last date to withdraw candidature is October 12.

For second phase, gazette notification will be issued on October 9. Last date of filing nominations is October 16 while scrutiny will take place on October 17. The last date to withdraw candidature is October 19.

For the third and final phase, gazette notification will be out on October 13. Last date of filing nomination is October 20 followed by scrutiny of nominations on October 21. The last date to withdraw candidature is October 23.

The Bihar Assembly’s current term expires on November 29.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Polls to be held in 3 phases, results on November 10
Sep 25, 2020 13:43 IST
From Modi to Owaisi, 6 key faces in Bihar face-off between Nitish, Tejashwi
Sep 25, 2020 13:49 IST
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
Sep 25, 2020 13:50 IST
Here’s why farm protests have been loudest in Punjab, Haryana
Sep 25, 2020 13:45 IST

latest news

Total bandh in Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar against Centre’s farm bills
Sep 25, 2020 13:48 IST
Bihar polls: Leap of faith, says says CEC Sunil Arora
Sep 25, 2020 13:41 IST
Bharat Bandh: Cops, armed with anti-riot gear, deployed on Delhi-Noida border
Sep 25, 2020 13:40 IST
Bihar Polls 2020: Here’s the full schedule
Sep 25, 2020 13:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.