Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Here’s the full schedule

A poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at Income Tax roundabout, in Patna, Bihar (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule of the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election. The elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

Here’s the full schedule of elections to the 243-seat Bihar Assembly, as announced by the national poll body:

1st phase (71 constituencies, 16 districts): October 28

2nd phase (94 constituencies, 17 districts): November 3

3rd phase (78 constituencies, 15 districts): November 7

Counting of votes (all phases): November 10

The gazette notification for the first phase will be issued on October 1. Last date of filing nominations is October 8 which will be scrutinised a day later, on October 9. The last date to withdraw candidature is October 12.

For second phase, gazette notification will be issued on October 9. Last date of filing nominations is October 16 while scrutiny will take place on October 17. The last date to withdraw candidature is October 19.

For the third and final phase, gazette notification will be out on October 13. Last date of filing nomination is October 20 followed by scrutiny of nominations on October 21. The last date to withdraw candidature is October 23.

The Bihar Assembly’s current term expires on November 29.