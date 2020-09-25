Bihar Assembly Election 2020: JD(U) doesn’t matter, our fight against BJP, says Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference at the RJD office, in Patna, on Wednesday September 23, 2020. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday welcomed the announcement of the schedule of the Bihar Assembly elections, saying his party was ‘assured’ as people want to get rid of the incumbent state government.

Yadav further said chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) does not matter and the RJD’s fight is with Kumar’s ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“We welcome the decision of the Election Commission. We are assured as people of Bihar want to get rid of this government. JD(U) does not matter in the election, our fight is against the BJP,” he said soon after the announcement of the poll schedule, according to news agency ANI.

Yadav was Bihar’s deputy chief minister under Kumar before the RJD-JD(U) alliance collapsed in July 2017, paving way for the BJP to join hands with Kumar and form a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state.

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the schedule for elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly. Polling will take place across three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will be done on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will be the first major electoral exercise in the country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the commission has announced strict Covid-19 protocols.

The Bihar government’s handling of the pandemic, as well as migrants’ crisis due to the lockdown, have emerged as major issues this election season.