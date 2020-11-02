Sections
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: JD(U) fights to defend Mahnar

In the 2015 Assembly election, Mahnar was won by Umesh Singh Kushwaha of JD(U), while Achuta Nand of BJP was the runner-up

Mahnar is one of the 94 seats where polling will be held in the second phase of Bihar Assembly election on Tuesday. (Hindustan Times)

Mahnar is one of the 94 seats where polling will be held in the second phase of Bihar Assembly election on Tuesday (November 3).

In the 2015 Assembly election, Mahnar was won by Umesh Singh Kushwaha of Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), while Achuta Nand of BJP was the runner-up. Kushwaha has won this seat with the support of 69,825 voters and Dr. Achuta Nand came second by scoring 43,370 votes.

In 2015, the Mahnar assembly seat had 2,72,375 registered voters. Of these, 1,47,124 were male and 1,25,235 were female voters. 0.6% of voters opted for NOTA (None of the Above). Mahnar is located in Vaishali district of Bihar and is a part of Hajipur Lok Sabha seat.

This year, Kushwaha will fight to retain his seat against Veena Singh of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) - the wife of Mahnar strongman Ram Kishore Singh - and Ravindar Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The entry of Ravindar Singh has turned it into a triangular contest. With the support from the Paswan community, Singh is expected to cut into vote shares of the other two candidates.

Mahnar is a tough seat to hold on to as it has a strong history of anti-incumbency. In 2010, BJP’s Dr. Achuta Nand had successfully defeated local strongman and current RJD candidate’s husband Ram Kishore Singh with a narrow margin of 2489 votes. Achuta Nand bagged 29,754 votes in a nail biting battle for democracy, while Singh gave him a strong fight securing 27,265 votes and finishing a close second.

