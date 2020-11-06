Sections
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: JD(U) seeks to retain Kochadhaman seat

Among the permanent candidates this election are JD-U ‘s Md Mujahid Alam, RJD’s Md Shahid Alam, LJP’s Habibur Rahman and AIMIM’s Md Izhar Asfi.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 19:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

There are 250,122 registered voters in the constituency (PTI file photo)

Kochadhaman assembly constituency will go to polls on November 7 in the third phase of Bihar assembly election. The constituency is located in Kishanganj district of Bihar and comes under the Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency.

There are 250,122 registered voters in the constituency, out of which 128, 660 are male, 121,450 female and 12 transgenders. Among the permanent candidates this election are JD-U ‘s Md Mujahid Alam, RJD’s Md Shahid Alam, LJP’s Habibur Rahman and AIMIM’s Md Izhar Asfi.

In 2015, JD-U’s Mujahid Alam, who got 55,929, defeated AIMIM nominee Akhatarul Iman, who secured 37,086 votes, by 18,843 votes. In 2010, RJD’s Akhatarul Iman won with 37,376 votes and runner up was JD(U)’s Mujahid Alam, who secured 28,351 votes. In the assembly elections, 66.01% voter turnout was registered in the constituency whereas 65.46% turnout was registered in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Kochadhaman assembly constituency came into existence in 2008. First assembly election was held here in 2010 in which Akhatarul Iman won the seat on RJD ticket, defeating JD-U nominee Mujahid Alam.

The assembly constituency emerged as the cynosure of national politics after Akhatrul Iman, a native of this constituency, joined AIMIM and was made Bihar president of the party. Iman, a firebrand leader, is said to be the ‘Second Owaisi’.

Bihar assembly election, the first major election to take place in the country after the outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in March, is being held in 3 phases. The first phase was held on October 28 in which 71 constituencies went to vote and 54% voter turnout was registered. In Phase 2, 94 constituencies went to vote and 53.51% voter turnout was registered. Counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on November 10.

