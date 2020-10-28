Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: JP Nadda urges people to vote while keeping Covid-19 precautions in mind

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: JP Nadda urges people to vote while keeping Covid-19 precautions in mind

In a tweet roughly translated from Hindi, Nadda said“I request all voters to take part in this mahaparva of democracy keeping in mind the precautions related to Covid.”

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 09:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BJP president JP Nadda. (PTI Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Wednesday urged all voters across Bihar to take part in the first phase of assembly election in the state. Polling for first phase is underway in 71 constituencies out of the total 243.

In a tweet roughly translated from Hindi, Nadda said“I request all voters to take part in this mahaparva of democracy keeping in mind the precautions related to Covid.”

 

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi also took to Twitter and urged voters to take part in the first phase of polls while ensuring that Covid guidelines are followed. PM Modi will address three rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna regions of Bihar.

Amid the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, Election Commission of India (ECI) released several guidelines which are to be followed to ensure that elections in the state take place in a smooth manner. Some of the guidelines include maintaining social distancing at polling booths, provision of masks and gloves to voters, regular sanitization of polling booths. The ECI has permitted infected patients and suspected cases of Covid-19 who are under institutional or home quarantine to vote through postal ballot.

Polling for second and third phase will happen on November 3 and November 7 respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results for all three phase will be on November 10.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Oct 28, 2020 09:01 IST
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE updates: 5% voter turnout recorded till 8am
Oct 28, 2020 09:27 IST
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to address top brass at army commanders’ conference
Oct 28, 2020 09:25 IST
Bihar polls underway, PM Modi urges voters to follow Covid-19 guidelines
Oct 28, 2020 09:20 IST

latest news

IPL 2020: Confusion reigns over Rohit Sharma injury
Oct 28, 2020 09:32 IST
Priyanka bags Hollywood film co-starring Celine Dion, Nick Jonas reacts
Oct 28, 2020 09:32 IST
Amid travel restrictions, two Indians caught smuggling gold at Mumbai international airport
Oct 28, 2020 09:31 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Campaigning for second phase begins; Modi, Rahul to address rallies today
Oct 28, 2020 09:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.