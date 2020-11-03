Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar assembly election 2020: JP Nadda urges people to vote in large numbers

Bihar assembly election 2020: JP Nadda urges people to vote in large numbers

The ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance is contesting elections together and both parties have also tied up with VIP and HAM respectively by giving seats from their quota.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 09:26 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

The first phase of polling for the 243-member Bihar assembly was held on October 28 and the last phase will be on November 7. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

As polling began for the second phase of Bihar assembly elections and bypolls in 10 states, BJP President JP Nadda on Tuesday appealed to people to come out in large numbers and ensure their participation in the grand festival of democracy while adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

Besides Bihar assembly polls, voting is underway for by-elections to 54 assembly constituencies in 10 states including 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh where the BJP is locked in a keenly-fought contest with the Congress to save its government. In a series of tweets, Nadda said, “Second phase of polling for Bihar assembly elections is being held today. I appeal to people to vote in large numbers and ensure their participation in grand festival of democracy while keeping Covid related precautions in mind”.

“Pehle matdaan phir jalpaan (First vote then take meal)”, he added.

Click here for full Bihar assembly elections 2020 coverage

The first phase of polling for the 243-member Bihar assembly was held on October 28 and the last phase will be on November 7.

The ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance is contesting elections together and both parties have also tied up with VIP and HAM respectively by giving seats from their quota.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: PM Modi to wrap up his campaigning with 2 rallies today
Nov 03, 2020 09:22 IST
LIVE: 8.05% voting recorded till 9am in second phase of Bihar assembly polls
Nov 03, 2020 09:59 IST
India reports another low in daily Covid-19 cases in months at 38,310; recoveries over 7.6 million
Nov 03, 2020 09:49 IST
Nitish Kumar will never become CM again after November 10: Chirag Paswan
Nov 03, 2020 10:01 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Nov 03, 2020 10:14 IST
Hong Kong leader to travel to Beijing to seek economic aid
Nov 03, 2020 10:14 IST
Death toll from Turkey earthquake reaches 100: Disaster authority
Nov 03, 2020 10:13 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Nov 03, 2020
Nov 03, 2020 10:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.