Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Lalu scion Tej Pratap grabs eyeballs in Hasanpur, plays flute

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Lalu scion Tej Pratap grabs eyeballs in Hasanpur, plays flute

Yadav has promised to set up a medical and degree college in Hasanpur, saying the area’s development has been neglected during chief minister Nitish Kumar’s 15-year rule

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 09:21 IST

By Bishnu K Jha, Hindustan Times Samastipur

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav. (ANI File)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s son, Tej Pratap Yadav, who is contesting the Bihar assembly elections from Hasanpur after winning the last elections from Mahua, has captured eyeballs during campaigning through a style that has drawn parallels with his charismatic father. He has played flute, driven a tractor, and cycled during electioneering. Yadav has a rustic charm like his father, who was known for street smartness and spontaneity.

“I love playing flute and keep it with me wherever I go,” said Yadav as he demonstrated his flute-playing skills while canvassing atop an SUV on Monday.

He also makes it a point to speak about the real issue: roads, education, employment. Yadav has promised to set up a medical and degree college in Hasanpur, saying the area’s development has been neglected during chief minister Nitish Kumar’s 15-year rule. He said he has shifted to Hasanpur to ensure the kind of development he credits himself for in Mahua. “...I have not left them [people of Mahua]. Go and see what developmental works I did for them. The constituency got a medical college and roads were also constructed there.” Yadav insisted he shifted to Hasanpur as it needs development.

Also Read: Bihar Assembly election 2020: Campaigning for 1st phase ends



On Sunday, Yadav joined a group of children to play cricket with them on a farm amid slogans like ‘Teju babu zindabad’.



Also known for his spirituality, Yadav calls his brother, Tejashwi, the RJD’s chief ministerial candidate, his Arjuna, and himself Krishna. “Tejashwi ji is my Arjuna. He has to attend 13 rallies in a day. Hence, please listen to him with discipline what he has to say,” he said at another rally with his brother. He even addressed Tejashwi Yadav as chief minister. “Will you make Hasanpur a district after becoming the chief minister?” Tej Pratap Yadav said asked as his brother nodded in affirmative.

Tejashwi Yadav described his elder brother as simple, innocent, and straightforward. “Vote for Tej Pratap thinking as if Lalu Prasad ji is contesting polls from here,” he told the gathering while also reminding it about Kumar’s alleged failures.

Tejashwi Yadav reiterated his poll promise of providing one million government jobs. “It is time to work for the state’s development while raising above caste and creed considerations irrespective of backward, forward, Dalit and Mahadalit.”

Amrendra Thakur, a local resident, said Tej Pratap Yadav is seen as an accessible person.

