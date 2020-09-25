Sections
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Leap of faith, not leap into darkness, says CEC Sunil Arora

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 13:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

If so many students can take examinations during Covid-19, then why not vote? Asks CEC Sunil Arora. (Photo: ANI)

Facing several questions in whether conducting a three-phase state assembly election amid the rising number of the Covid-19 cases, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said it is a “leap of faith”, not a “leap into darkness”.

“So many students took all India entrance examinations. The Apex Court made some observations that life can’t stand still. This is a leap of faith. Not a leap into darkness. All precautionary measures are in place,” CEC Sunil Arora said.

“World has changed significantly from the times when we announced the dates of elections for New Delhi. And not for the better. This is the new normal, not normal. Every aspect of our life has changed,” the CEC said as he announced the schedule of the election.

“More than 70 countries have postponed elections so far. As Covid-19 is not showing any sign of abating, some way has to be found to value the democratic rights of the citizens,” the CEC said.

