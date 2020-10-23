Bihar Assembly Election 2020: LJP chief Chirag Paswan attacks CM Nitish Kumar for political flip-flop

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bihar visit, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan once again attacked Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for seeking more proof that LJP was not a part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of polling.

“The desperate wait of Nitish Kumar for PM Modi will end. Even after home minister Amit Shah’s statement that the LJP is not part of the NDA, Nitishji was not convinced. He needs more certificate. PM Modi is welcome,” he tweeted.

On Thursday evening, he had attacked Kumar for his political ‘flip-flop’ and issued a veiled warning to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that it might happen again.

“Last time Nitish Kumar became the CM due to the blessings of Lalu Prasad and later ditched him to become CM overnight with the blessings of Prime Minister. This time one fears the vice versa does not happen. After getting the blessings of the PM, this time saheb may again go to Lalu Prasad’s protection,” Paswan tweeted.

Nitish Kumar had resigned on June 26, 2017 citing corruption charges against his then deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, which made it difficult for him “to run the Grand Alliance (GA) government despite his best efforts”.

This took place less than two years after Kumar led the GA, which included the Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, to an emphatic victory over the NDA in November 2015. Within a day of his resignation, he was sworn in as CM, with the BJP extending support to his old ally.

In a series of tweets, Paswan further wrote that “the way Nitish Kumar had tried to dupe LJP candidates during the Lok Sabha election, he was doing the same with BJP candidates now”.

“Just for his chair, he destroyed five years of Bihar. Don’t forget the favours of the BJP, as you did with the LJP. As part of a design, Nitish Kumar has given less seats to the BJP, which contested 157 seats last time. Nitish ji wanted 121 seats for himself, while under his political guru Lalu Prasadji, he was content with 101. He wanted more from the BJP. He first cheated Bihar and now is cheating BJP,” he tweeted.

“Reminding people of the turn of events since 2015 is part of Chirag’s well thought out strategy to continue his attack on Nitish Kumar and project his affinity to the BJP despite latter distancing themselves from the LJP. A lot will depend on how PM Narendra Modi responds to the emerging situation and an atmosphere of distrust that the Opposition is trying to cash in on,” said political analyst NK Choudhary.

The LJP is contesting independently on 137 seats this time, more than the BJP and the JD-U, and has fielded candidates, including BJP rebels, on all the seats being contested by the JD(U).