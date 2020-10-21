Bihar Assembly Election 2020: LJP chief Chirag Paswan starts campaigning today

Sections
On Tuesday, LJP released its third and final list of 42 candidates, taking the total number of seats it will be contesting to 137

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 10:24 IST

By Arun Kumar, Hindustan Times Patna

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan will begin his election campaign in Bihar on Wednesday after concluding rituals for his father, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away on October 8, a day earlier. The campaign will commence in Paliganj, where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rebel and former lawmaker Usha Vidyarthi is contesting the assembly elections on LJP’s ticket.

Jai Vardhan Yadav is the ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD(U)’s candidate from Paliganj, where the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Grand Alliance has fielded a Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) candidate.

Paswan will also campaign in Jehanabad, where another BJP rebel Indu Devi Kashyap is contesting against JD (U) leader and Bihar education minister Krishna Nandan Verma. He will conduct a roadshow in Nawada, where he has fielded BJP rebel Shashi Bhushan Kumar.

Paswan begins his campaigning as the BJP has been consistently distancing itself from LJP to dispel the perception about some tacit understanding between the two parties against JD (U).

On Tuesday, LJP released its third and final list of 42 candidates, taking the total number of seats it will be contesting to 137.

An LJP leader said Paswan’s campaigning would set the tone for the election. “He is the leader for the future. He will carry forward the legacy of Ram Vilas Paswan and people want to listen to him.”

