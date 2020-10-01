Sections
E-Paper

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: LJP likely to stay with NDA, says Ramdas Athawale

Amid recent confusion over seat-sharing among the alliance partners, LJP chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday asked his party members and supporters to be prepared ‘to fight in every situation.’

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 13:47 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral, New Delhi

Union minister Ramdas Athawale addressing the media on Bihar Assembly election in Patna on Wednesday (Photo by Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)

Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said that Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan is likely to stay with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) despite the recent confusion over seat-sharing among the alliance partners for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

“Chirag Paswan is the son of Ram Vilas Paswan, who is also a Minister in the Central government as well. I feel that he is likely to continue with the NDA because he will not benefit if he leaves the alliance,” Athawale told reporters here.

On the seat-sharing arrangements, the Minister said that suitable arithmetic would be evolved.

“In 2015, they got about 40 seats to contest (in the Assembly) -- then it was just the BJP-LJP alliance. But, right now Janata Dal (United) has also joined the alliance. It would not be possible to get the same number of seats this time as well. They should work out a compromise,” he added.



The LJP chief on Wednesday asked his party members and supporters to be prepared to fight in every situation and told them that it is not possible for anyone to suppress, reduce or erase the existence of the party.

The NDA is contesting the elections under the leadership of Janata Dal (United) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar has 243 Assembly seats and elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7 -- and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka set off on foot for Hathras after police stop them
Oct 01, 2020 14:32 IST
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Oct 01, 2020 12:37 IST
First modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet for PM, to arrive in Delhi today
Oct 01, 2020 14:15 IST
SC okays DGCA plan for full refund on cancelled flights due to lockdown
Oct 01, 2020 13:00 IST

latest news

Odisha: Man tries to stab mother in front of Assembly; overpowered
Oct 01, 2020 14:28 IST
UP SIT interacts with family of Hathras gang-rape victim, records statements
Oct 01, 2020 14:26 IST
Day 1 of increased toll: Long queue of vehicles at two toll gates in Thane
Oct 01, 2020 14:25 IST
EU to start legal action against UK on Internal Market today
Oct 01, 2020 14:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.