Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Low-key Durga Puja but packed rallies amid Covid-19 irk Bajrang Dal activists, puja organisers

A low-key Durga Puja citing Covid-19 concerns in the midst of hectic political campaigning and rallies has irked some puja committee members and Bajrang Dal workers in Bihar.

While permission for puja on a large scale has not been granted, full-blown electioneering wherein social distancing norms are not being followed has some Bajrang Dal activists threatening to boycott the upcoming election. Across the state, thousands are jostling for space and discarding masks during rallies.

“The government and political parties are working solely for their interests and are not concerned about people’s sentiments regarding the puja. The way rallies are being organised, it is like inviting trouble in the midst of the pandemic. Crowding is a normal sight, and the district administration has been rendered a mute spectator,” said a group of Bajrang Dal activists in Patna, saying they would stay away from the three-phase assembly election.

Umesh Rai, an organiser of Rainbow Club Durga Puja committee, wondered why the political leaders who led such rallies have not been booked yet. DIRECT QUOTE?

So far, around 25 FIRs have been registered against several political parties and organisers for the violation of Covid-19 guidelines, said an Election Commission of India (ECI) official.

However, in the heat of the election, such punitive actions hardly seem to mean anything, as political parties pull all the stops out to woo voters.

“Following directions from the chief electoral officer of Bihar, district authorities are now more vigilant. We are now analysing video footage, newspaper clippings and photographs of public meetings,” said a district administration official in Rohtas.

Bihar CEO HR Srinivasan said that FIRs have been lodged against those who have not been following Covid-19 guidelines. “Those who have organised public meetings without prior information are also being named. There are clear-cut guidelines that people must cover their faces in rallies and public meetings. So far, permission for 400 rallies have been granted and over half have been already held,” he added.

“In instances of leaders not wearing masks and large crowds gathering at rallies, the CEO and the district machinery will invoke appropriate and relevant penal provisions against the candidates concerned as well as the organisers responsible for such violations,” said an ECI officer.

On Friday, political supporters flouting social distancing norms could be seen cheering the leaders gathered on the dais during rallies, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar, while security personnel did little to bring the crowd to order. Similarly, during Congress’ Rahul Gandhi’s joint rally with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, the crowd was in violation of the health precautions issued by the ECI.