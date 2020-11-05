Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Madhepura seat set for a triangular contest

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Madhepura seat set for a triangular contest

The constituency is currently held by Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Chandra Shekhar.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 20:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jan Adhikar Party president Pappu Yadav who is contesting from the Madhepura seat, addresses supporters during an election rally ahead of third phase of Bihar Assembly elections. (ANI)

Madhepura assembly constituency is one of the 78 seats that are going to polls in the third phase of the Bihar assembly elections on November 7. The constituency which falls in the Madhepura Lok Sabha seat is currently held by Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Chandra Shekhar.

What makes the contest on this seat interesting is that out of the 78 seats, Madhepura is one of the 65 where Yadavs have a sizeable population - around 40 per cent. The Nitish Kumar-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the RJD-led grand alliance, therefore have high stakes in the seat as they are hoping to get a slice of the Yadav votes. This is evident as both chief minister Nitish Kumar and Rahul Gandhi (for grand alliance) have addressed massive rallies in the region.

Click here for complete coverage of Bihar assembly elections.

As per the seat agreement between alliance partners JD(U) and BJP, the former has fielded its candidate in Madhepura this year. And it has chosen Nikhil Mandal, the grandson of former chief minister and chairman of Mandal Commission recommendations report on job reservations, B P Mandal. From the grand alliance, the RJD has again given a chance to Chandra Shekhar to defend the seat. Another prominent candidate from the seat is Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav who is contesting from the Jan Adhikar Party - Loktantrik (JAP-L). Pappu Yadav, former MP and muscleman politician is a prominent Yadav face in the region, thus being a direct threat to JD(U) and RJD candidates.

In 2015, Chandra Shekhar had defeated BJP’s Vijay Kumar by 37,642 votes. But the seat is not going to be a cakewalk for the RJD this time as in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it had lost all parliamentary seats in this heartland of Yadavs including Madhepura, which was won by Dinesh Chandra Yadav of the JD(U).

As per the voter list of 2019, the assembly seat had a total number of 3,19,658 voters in Madhepura constituency. The counting of the votes will be done on November 10.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden closes in on White House victory, Donald Trump turns to courts
Nov 05, 2020 21:38 IST
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
Nov 05, 2020 21:22 IST
MI vs DC Live: DC tumble in Qualifier 1 as top three out on duck
Nov 05, 2020 21:44 IST
China suspends special flights from India over Covid-19 concerns
Nov 05, 2020 21:16 IST

latest news

Smriti Irani’s shares Insta story about Justin Trudeau and Matthew Perry
Nov 05, 2020 21:45 IST
Thousands to attend Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Karachi despite uptick in Covid-19 cases
Nov 05, 2020 21:43 IST
MI vs DC Live: DC tumble in Qualifier 1 as top three out on duck
Nov 05, 2020 21:44 IST
Joe Biden closes in on White House victory, Donald Trump turns to courts
Nov 05, 2020 21:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.