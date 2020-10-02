Sections
E-Paper

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: ‘Mahagathbandhan’ finalises seat distribution, Cong to field 70, Left parties to field 30

Senior NDA leaders also held a meeting in Patna on Thursday regarding the finalisation of seats for the Assembly polls and are likely to announce the seat-sharing formula before October 4 in Delhi.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 15:08 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Patna

There are a total of 243 Assembly seats in Bihar. (Parwaz Khan/HT file photo)

The seat-sharing for “Mahagathbandhan” has been finalised ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, said sources on Friday adding that Congress will be contesting nearly 70 seats whereas the Left parties will field candidates on around 30 seats.

RJD will give 70 seats to Congress but will not let them have a seat of their choice.

Senior NDA leaders also held a meeting in Patna on Thursday regarding the finalisation of seats for the Assembly polls and are likely to announce the seat-sharing formula before October 4 in Delhi.

The first phase of the nomination has already begun in Bihar for 71 seats and the Election Commission of India is busy in the preparation of state election monitoring all poll-related matters with officials.

There are a total of 243 Assembly seats in Bihar.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Oct 02, 2020 16:17 IST
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Oct 02, 2020 12:05 IST
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
Oct 02, 2020 15:53 IST
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Oct 02, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

Pune civic body to act against gyms, sports complexes violating Covid-19 lockdown norms
Oct 02, 2020 16:15 IST
India climb to third in ICC women’s T20 team rankings
Oct 02, 2020 16:14 IST
Positivity rate in rural Pune down by 5.20 per cent in September
Oct 02, 2020 16:07 IST
Hathras gangrape: Dalits won’t get justice in UP, says Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad
Oct 02, 2020 16:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.