Bihar assembly election 2020: Manohar Prasad Singh looks to retain Manihari for third term

Security personnel tying the EVMs and polling materials to be distributed to polling officials from one of the distribution centers set up for the third phase of the ongoing Bihar Assembly Election, in Muzaffarpur on Friday. (ANI Photo )

Manihari constituency in Bihar’s Katihar district, goes to polls in the third and last phase of the state assembly elections on November 7. Congress’s Manohar Prasad Singh is looking to maintain his stronghold on the assembly seat reserved for scheduled tribes (ST).

Singh had won the seat by defeating the Lok Janshakti Party candidate Anil Kumar Oraon during the 2015 elections by a margin of 13,680 votes. He had won the 2010 elections too from the ST constituency, however, he was then represented by the Janata Dal (United) party.

This term, apart from Singh and Oraon, nine more candidates including four women are also in the poll fray. Janata Dal (United)’S Shambhu Kumar Suman, People’s Party Of India (Democratic’s) Arun Urawn, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s Goreti Murmu, Shiv Sena’s Nagendra Chandra Mandal, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Fulamani Hembram And Janata Dal (Secular’s) Shiv Narayan are fighting for the assembly seat. Minakshi Shweta, Rameshwar Hembram and Shobha Soren are contesting independently.

Click here for complete coverage of Bihar assembly election 2020

A total of 286,683 electorates who will vote across 408 polling stations will decide the fate of the Congress MLA in Manihari. Of the total eligible voters 149,431 are male, 137,237 are female while 15 belong to the third gender. In 2015, the constituency had witnessed a 64% voter turnout.

Manihari (ST) assembly constituency, which comes under the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency, has a population of 443,062 out of which 93.99% is rural and 6.01% is urban, according to the estimates of 2011 census.

The state is locked in a tough fight between the JD(U) led- National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the RJD led-Grand Alliance. While JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar is seeking another term as the chief minister, the Opposition’s alliance has fielded RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav as their chief ministerial face. An earlier partner of the NDA alliance, Chirag Paswan’s LJP is contesting the assembly polls alone this time.

Voters across 78 constituencies will cast their ballots in the last of Bihar elections on November 7. The first and second phase of voting was conducted on October 28 and November 3, respectively. The results of the first electoral exercise during the pandemic will be announced on November 10.