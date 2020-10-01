Bihar assembly election 2020: Model poll code in place, police seize Rs 74 lakh from car

The officials added the money came for a candidate seeking a ticket to contest the polls. (Representational Image)

The Bihar police seized Rs 74 lakh from an SUV in poll-bound Bihar late on Wednesday, officials said and added the income tax department and the Enforcement Directorate have been informed about the recovery and to look for the source of the money.

The officials said the SUV belongs to a hotelier from Rohtas and its driver and another person were being questioned. They added the money came for a candidate seeking a ticket to contest the polls.

Also read: LJP’s new generation aims to expand footprints in Bihar using old tactics

The officials said a political party’s flag was found in the vehicle and its occupants were supposed to meet a lawmaker from a rival party.

Police superintendent Binay Tiwary said the driver has told them the vehicle’s owner got off from the SUV in the middle of their journey to Patna and asked him to wait.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Jharkhand police seized Rs 91.35 lakh from an SUV and detained three persons.