Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar assembly election 2020: Nitish Kumar to hit campaign trail with virtual rallies on Monday

Bihar assembly election 2020: Nitish Kumar to hit campaign trail with virtual rallies on Monday

The BJP has backed Kumar to the hilt as the NDA’s chief ministerial candidate for the elections, silencing murmurs of dissent within its own rank and file and rebuffing LJP chief Chirag Paswan

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 20:07 IST

By Press Trust of India | posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Patna

Bihar chief minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar addressing a press conference on seats sharing arrangements with the NDA for assembly elections in Patna. (Parwaz Khan/HT Photo )

Bihar chief minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar will hit the campaign trail from Monday, when he will address people of several assembly segments, spread across half a dozen districts that go to polls in the first phase of elections, a top leader of the ruling party said.

Sanjay Kumar Jha, JD(U) national general secretary and a key aide of the chief minister, said he will be addressing people in a total of 35 assembly constituencies over the next couple of days.

“The campaign will be through virtual mode on October 12 and 13. From October 14, he is likely to fly to different parts to address election meetings while remaining physically present,” Jha told PTI.

He said the virtual campaign will commence on Monday evening, connecting the CM to 11 assembly segments of six districts. This will be followed by addresses to 11 assembly segments of five districts on Tuesday morning and another 13 constituencies of four districts in the evening.



Replying to a query, Jha, also a state minister, said, “The BJP is finalising the election campaign programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We do not have details but it is certain that he and the chief minister will be sharing the stage on a number of occasions.” The assembly elections in Bihar will see Modi seeking votes for Kumar for the first time, burying a past that was marked by a bitter rivalry that existed between them when the prime minister was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Since the return of Kumar to the NDA in 2017, the two leaders have shared the stage on multiple occasions, including the Lok Sabha polls last year, and showered praises on each other.

The BJP has backed Kumar to the hilt as the NDA’s chief ministerial candidate for the elections, silencing murmurs of dissent within its own rank and file and rebuffing LJP chief Chirag Paswan, who has raised a banner of revolt, a clear signal that the JD(U) president enjoyed the Prime Minister’s support.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Oct 11, 2020 19:41 IST
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Oct 11, 2020 20:31 IST
Delhi reports 29 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest in over 2 weeks
Oct 11, 2020 21:03 IST
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
Oct 11, 2020 16:34 IST

latest news

India sends petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Kuwait to condole former amir’s death
Oct 11, 2020 21:16 IST
Richa Chadha urges Amritsar to help specially-abled man selling incense
Oct 11, 2020 21:15 IST
IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20
Oct 11, 2020 21:14 IST
IPL 2020: Tewatia explains how he hit Rashid for a hat-trick of boundaries
Oct 11, 2020 21:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.