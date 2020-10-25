Bihar assembly election 2020: Not just angry, people hate Nitish Kumar, says RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar

Just three days ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD’s) Tejashwi Yadav renewed his attack on chief minister Nitish Kumar by saying the people in the state are not just angry with the Janata Dal(United) leader but they hate him.

Yadav, who is addressing rallies across several districts in the state, said, “The crowd at our rallies show that people are not just angry with Nitish Kumar but they hate him now, this is the level of their angst.” The grand alliance’s (GA) chief ministerial candidate reiterated that keeping caste, creed, class and religion aside, the election this year is being contested on the issue of unemployment.

The RJD released its manifesto on Saturday which focuses on providing jobs to one million youth and waiving off farm loans. The party’s 17-point manifesto, running into 20 pages, has also promised higher minimum support price for farmers, better health care facilities, 22% of the state budget allocated for education (as compared to a little over 20% in 2020-21), regularisation of ad hoc workers in some sectors and plans to develop smart villages.

During the release, he also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is contesting in alliance with Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), by saying “if we had to make fake promises like the BJP did... we would have promised to give five million or 10 million jobs.”

“Chief minister Nitish Kumar has been raising doubts about our promise of providing one million jobs. So how will his future government fulfil ally BJP’s declaration of 1.9 million jobs? Who are they fooling?” he asked.

The RJD has promised to bring about change. It has pledged to waive fees needed to apply for government jobs and also promised 85% reservation in public service for the state’s students. It also talked about the concept of “equal pay for equal work” along with providing a Rs 1,500 unemployment allowance a month to those up to the age of 35 years.