Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Onions thrown at Nitish Kumar at poll rally, he says ‘won’t have any impact’

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday faced onion attack while addressing an election rally in Madhubani district. Kumar was talking about jobs when the attack took place.

But Kumar continued his speech and said this will not have any impact. “Keep throwing. You all can understand. This will not have any impact,” he said while addressing the rally.

The security personnel accompanying Kumar immediately formed a cordon around the chief minister and started zeroing in on the attacker. But Kumar asked them to leave those people; he said they would “understand it themselves” after a few days, according to news agency ANI.

The rally was for the third and final phase of the elections scheduled for November 7. The state is witnessing the penultimate phase of polling on Tuesday in 94 constituencies in 17 districts.

Over 51 per cent of the total 2.85 crore electors in 94 constituencies of Bihar exercised their franchise till 5 pm in the second phase of voting on Tuesday, according to Election Commission.

The highest poll percentage of 54.89 was recorded in Muzaffarpur, according to the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout App. The lowest turnout of 39.65 per cent has been reported from Patna district.

Polling began at 7 am, but the time for its conclusion was extended by one hour till 6 pm to facilitate Covid-19 patients and those with symptoms of the disease to exercise their franchise during the final hour.

The process, however, concluded early in Maoist-hit areas.