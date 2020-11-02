Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Opposition mounts attack on job crisis

Campaigning for the second phase of Bihar’s assembly elections ended on Sunday with a bitter war-of-words between the ruling National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition Grand Alliance over the state’s unemployment numbers and poor socio-economic indices.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav led the Opposition charge, addressing 12 rallies and holding the Union and state governments responsible for failing to address unemployment, migration and poverty. “We are coming to power and provide jobs to one million youths. The Nitish Kumar government has failed to address joblessness in the state and also silent on the price rise and inflation. Both the central and state government led by NDA have failed to fulfil their promises,” he said at rallies in Mahua and Bakhtiarpur.

Yadav also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who told the audience at his rallies that Bihar would benefit from the “double engine” of growth (NDA governments at the Centre and in state) and berated the two prince (referring to Yadav and Congress’s Rahul Gandhi).

Yadav asked why the “double engine” did not improve the 46.6% unemployment rate in Bihar, the worsening crime rate and poor health and education indices. “The respected Prime Minister said in 2014 that he would reopen the closed sugar mills in Motihari and have the next cup of tea upon arrival from sugar made in them only. The Prime Minister today came to Motihari six years later but did not speak anything about those closed sugar mills and tea?” Yadav’s tweeted soon after Modi’s election meeting in Motihari.

“This time, you all should remain united and vote to form a pro-poor government. We will take all sections along in our government. Weeding out unemployment is our prime concern,” he said in Mahua.

Stakes are high in the second and largest phase of the state election where 94 seats across 17 districts go to the polls on Tuesday. In total, 1,463 candidates are in the fray of which 1,316 candidates are male, 146 female and one from the transgender community. A total of 28.6 million people are eligible to vote.

Prominent candidates in the second phase include Yadav from Raghopur, his brother and former state minister Tej Pratap Yadav from Hasanpur, former minister Alok Kumar Mehta from Ujiarpur, and five sitting ministers in NDA government.

Tuesday’s polling is also crucial for Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan, who chose to walk out of the NDA in the state and contest the polls on his own.

On Sunday, he continued his attack on chief minister Nitish Kumar. He also claimed that Kumar could desert the NDA and join the GA after the polls.

“Mark my words, he has been very caustic against Lalu Prasad during his election campaign, but given his disposition he may once again cross over, try to form the next government with the Grand Alliance, and even try to project himself as an alternative to Modi in 2024,” he said.

Kumar and the Janata Dal (United) rejected the charge and said the people should vote based on the NDA’s governance record. “We have worked for the state...unlike some who only think about their families. If we get another chance to form an NDA government, we will take Bihar to new heights of progress and development.”

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief Upendra Kushwaha – who has stiched up a third front with the AIMIM, BSP and smaller allies -- attacked PM and Kumar.