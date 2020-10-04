Sections
E-Paper

Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP CEC meeting underway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leaders JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari are some of the leaders in attendance at the meeting.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 20:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BJP leaders at Central Election Committee meeting (ANI Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting is underway at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Names of party candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls are expected to be announced in the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leaders JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Nitin Gadkari are some of the leaders in attendance at the meeting. Election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, state president Sanjay Jaiswal and Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi are also attending the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) announced that it will contest the three-phase assembly polls on its own.

Here are the latest updates:



- Seat-sharing arrangement between the BJP and Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) can also be announced after the meeting.



- PM Modi has arrived at the Central Election Committee meeting.

- The BJP is expected to announce the first list of candidates for Bihar Assembly election after meeting.

- The BJP and JD-U have agreed on a 50:50 seat-sharing formula.

- The Lok Janshakti Party will contest the elections alone, it announced on Sunday evening. However, the LJP made clear that it was not breaking ties with the BJP. The party will put up contestants against the JD(U) and not the BJP.

- The LJP will opt to have a friendly contest against the NDA partners, though the LJP leadership had clarified earlier that they will put up contestants against the JD(U) and not the BJP.

- Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be conducted in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The results of the first poll exercise during the prevailing coronavirus pandemic will be declared on November 10.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump’s condition had been worse than revealed, confirms White House
Oct 04, 2020 19:00 IST
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP CEC meeting underway
Oct 04, 2020 20:19 IST
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
Oct 04, 2020 20:02 IST
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Chawla gets Mayank , relief for CSK
Oct 04, 2020 20:23 IST

latest news

Adah Sharma: Getting stereotyped is a common thing
Oct 04, 2020 20:21 IST
Spread awareness on benefits of agriculture laws: Haryana CM to progressive farmers
Oct 04, 2020 20:18 IST
France, Italy search for missing victims after deadly floods
Oct 04, 2020 20:17 IST
Glitch in e-kharid portal slows down paddy procurement in Haryana
Oct 04, 2020 20:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.