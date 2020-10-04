Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP CEC meeting underway

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting is underway at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Names of party candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls are expected to be announced in the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leaders JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Nitin Gadkari are some of the leaders in attendance at the meeting. Election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, state president Sanjay Jaiswal and Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi are also attending the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) announced that it will contest the three-phase assembly polls on its own.

- Seat-sharing arrangement between the BJP and Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) can also be announced after the meeting.

- PM Modi has arrived at the Central Election Committee meeting.

- The BJP is expected to announce the first list of candidates for Bihar Assembly election after meeting.

- The BJP and JD-U have agreed on a 50:50 seat-sharing formula.

- The Lok Janshakti Party will contest the elections alone, it announced on Sunday evening. However, the LJP made clear that it was not breaking ties with the BJP. The party will put up contestants against the JD(U) and not the BJP.

The LJP will opt to have a friendly contest against the NDA partners.

- Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be conducted in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The results of the first poll exercise during the prevailing coronavirus pandemic will be declared on November 10.