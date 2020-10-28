Bihar Assembly Election 2020: In Darbhanga, PM Modi reminds voters of ‘track record of those who divided society’

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday once again attacked the previous regime in Bihar,which, he said, had been responsible for jungle raj during its 15-year rule.

Addressing his first public rally during the second leg of election campaigning at the historic Raj Ground in Darbhanga where he was accompanied by chief minister Nitish Kumar, PM Modi cautioned people against those greedily eyeing funds meant for state’s welfare. “NDA is committed to development of Bihar,” the PM said.

“Remember the track record of those who have done the work of dividing the society,” he warned, without naming the Opposition. While launching an attack on RJD, the PM said those talking about jobs and employment today are the ones who saw providing jobs as a means of making money. “They would take commission, and were not bothered about connectivity,” he said.

Attacking the RJD-Cong combine, the PM said that people of Bihar had resolved to defeat those who ushered ‘jungle raj’ in the state.

“Their eyes are set on funds meant for the state’s development,” he said. Invoking the 15-year rule of the RJD, the PM said those ran that government worked with the mantra of “paisa hazam,pariyojana khatam”.

Modi urged people to vote for the NDA to make Bihar aatmanirbhar (or self reliant). “People in Darbhanga will get better connectivity with an airport. In aatmanirbhar Bihar, people will get new opportunities,” he said

The PM also raked up Ayodhya issue at the election rally. “Those who taunted us over delay in Ram temple construction are applauding now ,” he said. He said it for the first time that the people were looking at the manifesto and wondering what the government will do next.

“The NDA has fulfilled all the poll promises in Bihar. 11 lakh households have access to clean drinking water now, the PM said. Nearly one lakh crore rupees direct help has been deposited in the farmer’s account. The modern facilities of the airport at Darbhanga will strengthen the connectivity of the entire Mithilanchal region,” he said.